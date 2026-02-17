Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 51,275 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 5.5% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,661,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,056,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,293,000 after buying an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,180,000 after buying an additional 95,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,701,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,092,000 after buying an additional 3,894,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,085,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

