Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 198,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 26.5% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in FrontView REIT by 13.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in FrontView REIT by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.
FVR opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $350.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FrontView REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FrontView REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
