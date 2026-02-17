Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,038 REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in REV Group by 122.5% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 79,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 43,587 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter worth $942,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $69.92.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REVG

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.