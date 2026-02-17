Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Suzano alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Suzano by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Suzano by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 317,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Price Performance

Shares of SUZ opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Suzano Dividend Announcement

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suzano in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SUZ

Suzano Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.