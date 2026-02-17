Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 75.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 254,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 351.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 76,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $91,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.51.

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $6,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,256,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,681,867.40. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: NSSC) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company’s product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO’s offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

