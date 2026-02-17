Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 2,342.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,012 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,721,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 2,436,479 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 840,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 553,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in fuboTV by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 526,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 52.2% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 151,710 shares during the period. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $474.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 130,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $407,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 170,279 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $434,211.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 561,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,641.40. This represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 610,095 shares of company stock worth $1,818,811 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded fuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV Inc is a sports-focused live TV streaming platform that provides subscribers with access to a broad range of televised sports, news and entertainment programming. The service offers tiered channel packages featuring major networks such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC and regional sports networks, along with bundled options for premium channels and international programming. A core element of fuboTV’s proposition is its cloud DVR functionality, which enables users to record live events and store them for later viewing.

In addition to its live television offerings, fuboTV has developed an in-house ad-supported streaming network—fubo Sports Network—that delivers original sports news, analysis and highlights.

Further Reading

