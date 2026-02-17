Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 108,926 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHH. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,115,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 1,084,825 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,557,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 496,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 434.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 384,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 231,067 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE AHH opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $714.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 294.74%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.