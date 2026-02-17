Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.22%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.