Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 226.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 672.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

