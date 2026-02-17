Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSC. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 521,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.60. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 46.70%.The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

