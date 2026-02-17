Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Freshworks by 39.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,835,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,391 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 101.8% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,865,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after buying an additional 941,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 140.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Freshworks Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of FRSH opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 21.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 392,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,094.66. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $195,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,550. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,623 shares of company stock worth $274,540 over the last 90 days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.