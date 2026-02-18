Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Major Shareholder Cetus Capital Vi, L.P. Sells 67,163 Shares

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cetus Capital Vi, L.P. sold 67,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,458,108.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,126,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,877,313.66. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $851.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.35. Forward Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 207.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 541.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Cetus Capital increased its stake in October by acquiring 225,000 shares at about $17.93 each (a ~7.1% bump to its holdings), which can be read as a vote of confidence from a major holder. Cetus Capital acquisition filing

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

