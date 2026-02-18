Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 30,643 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVAGet Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,672,364 shares in the company, valued at $883,458,291.92. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.
  • On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.
  • On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.
  • On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

  • Positive Sentiment: Berkshire still retains a large stake (roughly 10.6M shares) after the disclosed sales, signaling continued long‑term exposure rather than a full exit; that ongoing ownership can be interpreted as a vote of confidence.
  • Positive Sentiment: Reported short interest is essentially zero as of Feb. 16, removing immediate short‑selling pressure and the risk of a large short‑driven move lower.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, which makes intraday moves less informative about conviction — prices can move on lighter flows without broad participation.
  • Neutral Sentiment: The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals.
  • Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing
  • Negative Sentiment: On technicals the 50‑day moving average sits below the 200‑day moving average, a bearish configuration that may limit upside until a clearer trend reversal occurs.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

