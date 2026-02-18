Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 18,689 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,769,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,412,980. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

LLYVK stock opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. MarketBeat LLYVK Overview

Technicals are supportive — LLYVK is trading above its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages and sits closer to its 52‑week high than its low, which can attract momentum and risk‑on buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). MarketBeat Short Interest

Short interest is effectively zero per the February report, meaning there is little short‑position pressure to amplify moves either way (no meaningful short‑squeeze dynamic). Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway disclosed repeated open‑market sales between Jan. 6–16 totaling roughly 330,500 shares (about $25–30M at the reported prices). While Berkshire still holds a large >10% stake, the multi‑day trimming could be read as a signal to some investors and may apply downward pressure on the stock. The sales were disclosed in Berkshire’s SEC filings. SEC Filing – Berkshire Hathaway Sales

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

