State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $164,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 503.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 716,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,474,000 after acquiring an additional 597,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,009,000 after purchasing an additional 471,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $354.36 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $399.74 and its 200 day moving average is $344.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total transaction of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile



MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

