Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Pravin Dugel Sells 124,882 Shares of Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Pravin Dugel sold 124,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,128,933.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,033,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,419,025.12. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.32.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ocular Therapeutix

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocular Therapeutix this week:

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

