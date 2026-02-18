Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 18,125 Shares of Stock

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,523,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,594,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,389,345.12. This trade represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $643,388.20.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $4,978,047.69.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $5,543,117.36.

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $1,539,973.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LLYVA opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.84. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire still retains a large stake (roughly 10.6M shares) after the disclosed sales, signaling continued long‑term exposure rather than a full exit; that ongoing ownership can be interpreted as a vote of confidence.

Reported short interest is essentially zero as of Feb. 16, removing immediate short‑selling pressure and the risk of a large short‑driven move lower.

Reported short interest is essentially zero as of Feb. 16, removing immediate short‑selling pressure and the risk of a large short‑driven move lower. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, which makes intraday moves less informative about conviction — prices can move on lighter flows without broad participation.

Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, which makes intraday moves less informative about conviction — prices can move on lighter flows without broad participation. Neutral Sentiment: The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals.

The disclosed transactions were regular, multi‑day open‑market sales rather than a single large block trade; that pattern is consistent with portfolio rebalancing or tax/liquidity management and may not indicate a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing

Berkshire Hathaway sold a series of LLYVA shares across Jan. 6–16 (about 330,518 shares total), which increases available supply and can be perceived negatively by the market; the sales were disclosed in SEC filings. SEC Filing

On technicals the 50‑day moving average sits below the 200‑day moving average, a bearish configuration that may limit upside until a clearer trend reversal occurs.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

