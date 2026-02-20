Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.1% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC Wainwright initiated/expanded coverage on AUTL with Buy / Strong‑Buy ratings and a $9.00 target (roughly a large percentage upside vs current levels), giving the stock fresh bullish analyst support that likely drove buying interest.

HC Wainwright released a series of forward EPS forecasts and quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 and multi‑year views) paired with the bullish ratings — this provides a detailed analyst roadmap investors can trade around.

Short-interest data in recent filings appears malformed (reported as 0 shares and NaN change), so there's no clear short-selling signal to explain recent flows; treat short-interest reporting as unreliable until corrected.

Consensus and HC Wainwright EPS estimates remain negative across near‑ and medium‑term horizons (company expected to continue reporting losses per their model), which means the stock is highly dependent on clinical/operational milestones and sentiment rather than current earnings.

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

