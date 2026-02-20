Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $12.89. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beta Bionics shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 1,808,308 shares.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBNX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beta Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In related news, insider Mike Mensinger sold 2,200 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $66,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,635.20. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,391.42. This represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $960,835.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBNX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Beta Bionics by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $592.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $32.12 million during the quarter.

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

