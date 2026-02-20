What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AFG Q1 Earnings?

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 199,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Compensation alignment: AFG’s Compensation Committee adopted a 2026 Executive Incentive Plan, which can strengthen pay-for-performance incentives and reassure investors about management alignment with shareholder returns. American Financial Group Adopts 2026 Executive Incentive Plan

Compensation alignment: AFG’s Compensation Committee adopted a 2026 Executive Incentive Plan, which can strengthen pay-for-performance incentives and reassure investors about management alignment with shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $4.05 (from $3.73), a signal that Zacks sees stronger late‑2027 results versus prior expectations — a potential tailwind for longer‑term sentiment.

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $4.05 (from $3.73), a signal that Zacks sees stronger late‑2027 results versus prior expectations — a potential tailwind for longer‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published FY2028 guidance of $11.32 EPS; this is a forward projection rather than a change to near‑term figures and primarily provides longer‑range context for valuation.

Zacks published FY2028 guidance of $11.32 EPS; this is a forward projection rather than a change to near‑term figures and primarily provides longer‑range context for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus reminder: the street consensus full‑year EPS remains around $10.50, which investors will watch against Zacks’ updated company‑specific forecasts.

Consensus reminder: the street consensus full‑year EPS remains around $10.50, which investors will watch against Zacks’ updated company‑specific forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple near‑term cuts from Zacks: the firm lowered several 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q4 2026 to $3.40 from $3.52; Q1 2026 to $2.55 from $2.68; Q1 2027 to $2.41 from $2.71; Q2 2027 to $2.81 from $3.01) — these revisions reduce near‑term earnings expectations and can put downward pressure on the stock.

Multiple near‑term cuts from Zacks: the firm lowered several 2026 and 2027 quarterly estimates (notably Q4 2026 to $3.40 from $3.52; Q1 2026 to $2.55 from $2.68; Q1 2027 to $2.41 from $2.71; Q2 2027 to $2.81 from $3.01) — these revisions reduce near‑term earnings expectations and can put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: FY revisions lower outlook: Zacks trimmed FY2026 to $11.00 (from $11.32) and FY2027 to $11.57 (from $11.77). The downward drift in multi‑year forecasts increases uncertainty around AFG’s growth trajectory and could weigh on valuation multiples.

About American Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: AFG) is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.