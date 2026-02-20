Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SIGI Q2 Earnings

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Selective Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Selective’s Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.73 (from $2.46), signaling stronger expected late‑year earnings that can support valuation. Read More.

Zacks raised Selective’s Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $2.73 (from $2.46), signaling stronger expected late‑year earnings that can support valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $7.90 (from $7.81) and nudged FY2027 to $8.73 (from $8.70), implying modestly better medium‑term earnings power. Read More.

Zacks lifted FY2026 EPS to $7.90 (from $7.81) and nudged FY2027 to $8.73 (from $8.70), implying modestly better medium‑term earnings power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upgrades to select 2026 quarters: Q3 2026 to $1.82 (from $1.80) and Q4 2026 to $2.41 (from $2.33) — positive signs for upcoming seasonal results. Read More.

Upgrades to select 2026 quarters: Q3 2026 to $1.82 (from $1.80) and Q4 2026 to $2.41 (from $2.33) — positive signs for upcoming seasonal results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A KalkineMedia piece highlights Selective in a Liquidity Edge / Nasdaq 100 index spotlight — increases visibility but has ambiguous direct earnings impact. Read More.

A KalkineMedia piece highlights Selective in a Liquidity Edge / Nasdaq 100 index spotlight — increases visibility but has ambiguous direct earnings impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold” (average recommendation reported), which suggests no imminent change in broad sell/hold/buy stance. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains around a “Hold” (average recommendation reported), which suggests no imminent change in broad sell/hold/buy stance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several 2027 quarterly EPS estimates — Q3 2027 lowered to $1.92 (from $2.08), Q2 2027 to $2.08 (from $2.12), and Q1 2027 to $2.00 (from $2.04) — these near‑term downgrades weigh on visibility for 2027 performance. Read More.

Zacks cut several 2027 quarterly EPS estimates — Q3 2027 lowered to $1.92 (from $2.08), Q2 2027 to $2.08 (from $2.12), and Q1 2027 to $2.00 (from $2.04) — these near‑term downgrades weigh on visibility for 2027 performance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A very small cut to Q2 2026 (to $1.74 from $1.75) further accentuates the mixed nature of the revisions, adding modest short‑term downside pressure. Read More.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.