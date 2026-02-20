Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $284.57 and last traded at $281.4450, with a volume of 62414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.

The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Key Stories Impacting Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $248.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,040,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,725,000 after acquiring an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 148.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,146,000 after purchasing an additional 215,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Further Reading

