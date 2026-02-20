Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for ARE Q1 Earnings

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:ARE opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $105.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for ARE to $1.48 from $1.41, a modest upward revision that may be read as a short‑term positive signal for quarter‑end earnings momentum.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for ARE to $1.48 from $1.41, a modest upward revision that may be read as a short‑term positive signal for quarter‑end earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish valuation piece arguing ARE represents one of the more compelling opportunities in its coverage universe — that could attract value and long‑term income investors looking past short‑term estimate volatility. Alexandria Real Estate: One Of The Most Compelling Values In Our Universe

Seeking Alpha published a bullish valuation piece arguing ARE represents one of the more compelling opportunities in its coverage universe — that could attract value and long‑term income investors looking past short‑term estimate volatility. Neutral Sentiment: MSN ran a roundup on Wall Street analysts’ target prices for ARE; such compilations are informational but typically diffuse immediate directional impact unless they reveal coordinated target moves. What are Wall Street analysts’ target price for Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock?

MSN ran a roundup on Wall Street analysts’ target prices for ARE; such compilations are informational but typically diffuse immediate directional impact unless they reveal coordinated target moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q3 2026 cuts, Q1–Q4 2027 cuts and lower FY2026/FY2027 estimates), and maintained a “Hold” rating — the breadth of cuts signals weaker near‑term earnings outlook and is likely weighing on the stock.

Zacks issued a series of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q3 2026 cuts, Q1–Q4 2027 cuts and lower FY2026/FY2027 estimates), and maintained a “Hold” rating — the breadth of cuts signals weaker near‑term earnings outlook and is likely weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The pervasive estimate reductions — including FY2026 guidance moves to ~$6.39 (Zacks) and FY2027 lowered to ~$5.92 — increase uncertainty around growth and cash‑flow expectations for this life‑science focused REIT, which can pressure valuation multiples and investor sentiment until forecasts stabilize.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

