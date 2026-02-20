Q1 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Boosted by Analyst

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

BOH opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $189.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,018,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 156,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,640,251.38. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near‑term quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple 2027 quarters), signaling stronger expected core earnings and margin outlook vs prior forecasts. This supports upside to future reported results and valuation.

Zacks raised several near‑term quarterly estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple 2027 quarters), signaling stronger expected core earnings and margin outlook vs prior forecasts. This supports upside to future reported results and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased FY2026 EPS to $5.45 from $5.08, a meaningful boost to full‑year guidance that could justify re‑rating the stock if results track.

Zacks increased FY2026 EPS to $5.45 from $5.08, a meaningful boost to full‑year guidance that could justify re‑rating the stock if results track. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped Q4 2027 to $1.55 (from $1.51), and raised Q2 2027 and Q1 2027 estimates (to $1.46 and $1.39 respectively), implying continued multi‑quarter growth expectations.

Zacks bumped Q4 2027 to $1.55 (from $1.51), and raised Q2 2027 and Q1 2027 estimates (to $1.46 and $1.39 respectively), implying continued multi‑quarter growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an FY2028 projection of $6.27 EPS. That longer‑range figure is bullish if achieved, but is more speculative and farther from near‑term drivers.

Zacks published an FY2028 projection of $6.27 EPS. That longer‑range figure is bullish if achieved, but is more speculative and farther from near‑term drivers. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2027 estimate to $1.43 from $1.56 — a notable single‑quarter downgrade that introduces timing risk and may prompt some profit‑taking or short‑term caution among investors.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

