Noble Financial Comments on Kelly Services Q1 Earnings

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 17th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes expects that the business services provider will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KELYA. Wall Street Zen lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.29). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 52.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.13%.

Positive Sentiment: Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 1,000 shares at an average $9.58 (increasing his holding ~20%), signaling insider confidence and providing modest support for the share price. SEC Form 4

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

