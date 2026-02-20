Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Sells $472,600.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,131.74. This represents a 31.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $470,600.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 275.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.