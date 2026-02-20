James Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $429,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 390,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,403.12. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed strength: EPS of $0.15 matched consensus and rose from $0.13 a year ago, while revenue of $217.46M slightly beat estimates and jumped 71.9% year-over-year — a clear growth signal. Company Press Release

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a $24.55 price target on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.55 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.55 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,027.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 75.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 459,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

