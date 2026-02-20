Crane (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $543,851.35 in Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Feldman sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.95, for a total transaction of $543,851.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,546.05. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CR opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.11. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $214.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Crane’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Crane by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

