Gale Klappa Sells 5,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Gale Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $582,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,237,730. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.88%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $116.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,336,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,641,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

