Andrew Dickinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations tied to Gilead’s core franchises and supporting potential inflows. Rothschild PT Raise

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target to $170 and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing upside expectations tied to Gilead’s core franchises and supporting potential inflows. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $170 and maintained an Outperform rating — another analyst upgrade adding to buy-side momentum. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho also lifted its target to $170 and maintained an Outperform rating — another analyst upgrade adding to buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed an EPS beat and revenue beat, and management set FY‑2026 guidance at $8.45–$8.85 — this reinforces the earnings narrative (HIV franchise strength and durable cash flow) that underpins analyst optimism. Post-earnings Analyst Coverage

Q4 results showed an EPS beat and revenue beat, and management set FY‑2026 guidance at $8.45–$8.85 — this reinforces the earnings narrative (HIV franchise strength and durable cash flow) that underpins analyst optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating, noting much of the HIV growth may be priced in and diversification remains limited — a cautious view that tempers aggressive upside. Maxim / Hold

Maxim Group reiterated a Hold rating, noting much of the HIV growth may be priced in and diversification remains limited — a cautious view that tempers aggressive upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A and feature pieces (including performance retrospectives) are providing context for investors but are mixed in directional impact — useful for positioning but unlikely to move price materially alone. Analyst Q&A

Analyst Q&A and feature pieces (including performance retrospectives) are providing context for investors but are mixed in directional impact — useful for positioning but unlikely to move price materially alone. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~ $154.43 (Form 4 filing). Leadership sales often add near‑term selling pressure or raise governance questions for some investors. CFO Form 4

Insider selling: CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares at ~ $154.43 (Form 4 filing). Leadership sales often add near‑term selling pressure or raise governance questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider sale: Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares at ~ $154.44 (an ~18.9% reduction in her holding), a larger single insider transaction that can weigh on investor confidence. Mercier Form 4

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.