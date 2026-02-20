Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $32.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

ST opened at $36.16 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

