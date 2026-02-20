Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells $519,575.00 in Stock

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,479.45. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Argus raised their target price on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,273,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,231,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,515,000 after purchasing an additional 213,025 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

