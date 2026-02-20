Joanna Rees Sells 358 Shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,354.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,280.86 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,568.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,589.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,975.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.