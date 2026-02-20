BTIG Research Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $260.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $335.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $180.24 and a 12-month high of $324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

