Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Cut to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Alight Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of ALIT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09. Alight has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.30 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 136.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 42,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,193.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 109,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,729.40. This trade represents a 62.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 193,116 shares of company stock worth $448,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $24,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,777,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alight by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,909,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 13,050.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,964,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,050,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

