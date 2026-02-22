Cinemark’s (CNK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cinemark to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.41 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $547,854.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,201.60. The trade was a 11.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cinemark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

