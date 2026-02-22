JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $490.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price target on Carvana from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $535.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.55.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $486.89. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.80.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,478,014.82. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total transaction of $35,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,991,087. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,351 shares of company stock worth $179,589,049. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 1,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 124.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 158.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,476,000 after buying an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Carvana Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Wedbush Remains a Buy on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Carvana: Profitability Restored, But GPU Sensitivity Caps The Upside

Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Carvana Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors pressed management on accounting and disclosure during the call; the CFO’s defense and subsequent media scrutiny (and reports of an investigator outreach) have raised governance concerns that could weigh on the stock until clarity is provided. Carvana fails to impress investors; CFO defends accounting practices

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

