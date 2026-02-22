Evercore Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $390.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $600.00 to $519.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.55.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.80. Carvana has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $486.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. Carvana had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total value of $35,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at $83,991,087. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 30,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.96, for a total transaction of $13,493,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,464,884.80. This represents a 30.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 26.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 46.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Carvana Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 results were materially stronger than feared — revenue rose ~58% YoY and EPS crushed estimates, and management highlighted record retail/wholesale volume and a path to EBITDA growth. This beat is the main bullish driver behind buying interest today. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Wedbush Remains a Buy on Carvana Co (CVNA)

Wedbush and several other firms continue to rate CVNA favorably (Wedbush kept an outperform/buy stance even after trimming its target), supporting conviction among growth‑oriented analysts despite lower targets. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Carvana: Profitability Restored, But GPU Sensitivity Caps The Upside

Analysts and models point to restored profitability but warn earnings are sensitive to gross profit per unit (GPU) swings — that caps upside until margin durability is proven. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Carvana Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Multiple firms trimmed price targets and one major shop (DA Davidson) cut to $320 and flagged a neutral view, which triggered early‑session selling and widened intraday swings. Analyst downgrades/target cuts are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investors pressed management on accounting and disclosure during the call; the CFO’s defense and subsequent media scrutiny (and reports of an investigator outreach) have raised governance concerns that could weigh on the stock until clarity is provided. Carvana fails to impress investors; CFO defends accounting practices

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

