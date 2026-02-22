Financial Review: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) vs. PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Toray Industries pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPG Industries has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. PPG Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Toray Industries and PPG Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $16.83 billion 0.74 $514.21 million $0.39 42.38 PPG Industries $15.88 billion 1.79 $1.58 billion $6.94 18.24

PPG Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Toray Industries. PPG Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.9% of PPG Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Toray Industries and PPG Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 2 0 1 2.67 PPG Industries 0 11 7 1 2.47

PPG Industries has a consensus target price of $125.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.51%. Given PPG Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PPG Industries is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Toray Industries and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries 1.71% 2.38% 1.30% PPG Industries 9.93% 22.67% 7.90%

PPG Industries beats Toray Industries on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft. The Industrial Coatings segment offers coatings, adhesives and sealants, and metal pretreatments, as well as services and coatings applications for appliances, agricultural and construction equipment, consumer electronics, automotive parts and accessories, building products, kitchenware, and transportation vehicles and other finished products; and on-site coatings services. It also provides coatings for metal cans, closures, plastic and aluminum tubes for food, beverage and personal care, promotional, and specialty packaging; amorphous precipitated silica for tire, battery separator, and other end-uses; TESLIN substrates for labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, breathable membranes, and loyalty and identification cards; and organic light emitting diode materials, displays and lighting lens materials, optical lenses, color-change products, and photochromic dyes. PPG Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

