Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Financial Analysis

Nyxoah and Healthcare Triangle are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Healthcare Triangle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.89 million 31.69 -$64.10 million ($2.49) -1.83 Healthcare Triangle $11.70 million 0.05 -$5.97 million ($6,047.90) 0.00

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,457.97% -101.99% -66.74% Healthcare Triangle -48.85% N/A -59.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nyxoah and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 1 0 3 0 2.50 Healthcare Triangle 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

