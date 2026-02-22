Critical Contrast: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) versus OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD)

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Get OneMedNet alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMedNet and Rapid7″s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet $494,000.00 67.47 -$10.13 million ($0.05) -13.07 Rapid7 $859.79 million 0.50 $23.38 million $0.36 18.25

Profitability

Rapid7 has higher revenue and earnings than OneMedNet. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OneMedNet and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet -411.11% N/A -262.52% Rapid7 2.72% 55.81% 3.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of OneMedNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of OneMedNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rapid7 3 17 2 0 1.95

Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $12.53, indicating a potential upside of 90.66%. Given Rapid7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than OneMedNet.

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rapid7 beats OneMedNet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. OneMedNet Corporation is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions. It also offers various platforms, including Rapid7 managed threat complete consisting of managed detection response that delivers end-to-end threat detection and response, as well as offloads day-to-day vulnerability management operations. In addition, it provides Rapid7 threat complete consisting of InsightIDR, a security information and event management, and extended detection and response solution; and InsightVM, a vulnerability management solution that provides visibility across on-premise and remote endpoints for security teams to evaluate the business risks, and configurations, and share with their IT counterparts for remediation. Further, the company offers Rapid7 cloud risk complete, which includes InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management solution; and InsightAppSec, a dynamic application security testing tool. It also provides professional services. It serves a range of industries, including business services, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, travel and transportation, government, online services, telecommunications, and professional services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.