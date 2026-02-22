Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and operating leverage: Revenue of about $1.41B topped estimates and management highlighted strong revenue momentum and adjusted EBITDA expansion, supporting a constructive view on margin recovery and growth. Article Title

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

