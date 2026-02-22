DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Critical Analysis

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and American Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 169.46 -$15.03 million $0.17 23.43 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -4.57

DeFi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeFi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DeFi Technologies and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Lithium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66% American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96%

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats American Lithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

