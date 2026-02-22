Gordon Hunter Sells 911 Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $334,956.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,779.52. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $370.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $372.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,273,000 after buying an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Littelfuse by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,965.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.