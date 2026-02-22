Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,468,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,086,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,278,000 after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,647,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,538,302,000 after acquiring an additional 666,557 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.70. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.84.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

