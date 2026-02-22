Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7%

BA stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.55 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

