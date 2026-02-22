SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $233,803.28 in Stock

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Piyush Sevalia sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.08, for a total transaction of $233,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,618,436.12. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SiTime Stock Performance
SITM opened at $406.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.61 and a beta of 2.51. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $446.95.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $113.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $430.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.38.
SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.
The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.
