Lee Scott Golden Sells 2,484 Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $172,290.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 89,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,515.84. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Scott Golden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Lee Scott Golden sold 866 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $66,205.70.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Lee Scott Golden sold 642 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $49,742.16.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Lee Scott Golden sold 1,340 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $103,113.00.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $70.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.48. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Key Headlines Impacting PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 373.67% and a net margin of 39.44%.The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. PR Newswire

Full-year product and royalty revenue topped guidance and Sephience (sepiapterin) showed strong early commercial uptake (Q4 Sephience revenue $92M; 2025 Sephience revenue $111M). The company also ended 2025 with ~$1.95B in cash, supporting runway for commercialization and R&D. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Benzinga

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a “buy” rating — an analyst endorsement that can temper downside and attract buyers despite the cut. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and analyst notes are available to parse management commentary and one‑time vs. structural drivers of the miss; these will be important for judging whether weakness is temporary or persistent. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 results materially missed expectations: EPS of ($1.67) vs. consensus ($0.21) and revenue $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected — a large shortfall that directly pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. PR Newswire: Guidance

Management set FY‑2026 revenue guidance at $700M–$800M versus Street consensus near $974M — a notable downgrade that reduces near‑term upside and raises questions on commercial demand assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Yahoo: Translarna article

Regulatory uncertainty increased after PTC withdrew a Translarna NDA, prompting fresh questions about that program’s prospects and potential contribution to future revenue. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling occurred Feb. 17–18 (CEO, CFO, EVP, CAO and other insiders sold shares in multiple filings). While sales can be routine (taxes, diversification), clustered executive sales can be perceived negatively by the market. SEC Form 4 (example)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after purchasing an additional 121,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

