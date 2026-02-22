Natalie Glance Sells 3,545 Shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $402,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 115,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,783.80. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Natalie Glance sold 1,741 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $191,614.46.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Duolingo News Summary

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Here are the key news stories impacting Duolingo this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,861,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,611 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 324.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,580,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,346 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,715,575.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $86,159,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.