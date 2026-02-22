Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CF Industries stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CF opened at $97.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.70.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CF Industries News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 451.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.